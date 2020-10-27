Braelynne Sandreth sets Bridgeport career goals record in lopsided win over Preston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Braelynne Sandreth entered Monday’s section semi-final five goals away from setting the school record.

Sandreth tallied two goals in quick succession in the first half; added a third goal five minutes; and then scored a fourth goal later in the first period to tie the Lady Indians record.

And she wasted no time breaking the record after halftime.

Sandreth set the Bridgeport career goals record with her 66th goal in her high school career less than five minutes into the second half, helping lead Bridgeport to a 12-0 win over Preston.

The Lady Indians led 8-0 at halftime, on the back of Sandreth’s four goals.