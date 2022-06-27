GRANVILLE, W.Va – Trey Braithwaite came to Morgantown with high billing, lived up to it and isn’t quite ready to leave yet.

The hard-throwing relief pitcher came to WVU for his final year of eligibility after a standout four years at the US Naval Academy and matched all the hype, earning All-American third team honors and saving the second most games in a season in school history.

Now, he’s sticking around in the University City, preparing for the MLB Draft with the West Virginia Black Bears. After relievers Madison Jeffrey, Kobe Robinson and Michael Hobbs were selected from the Bears bullpen a year ago, the opportunity to stay in a town that has quickly become home and get the eyes of scouts on his game again was too much to pass up.

“Being a relief pitcher, starters know when they’re going to get the ball and stuff like that to see scouts and tell them when they’re coming to throw so this league has made it a lot easier to get in front of scouts for a relief pitcher,” he said.

While a bigger opportunity to improve his pro prospects was a factor in his decisions to come to West Virginia and stick around with the Black Bears, an equal part of that choice was the way he has been embraced by the people of West Virginia and the support the Morgantown community has had for its baseball teams so far this year.

“The fans, the people, just the people that live here in Morgantown, just the fanbase for WVU is huge,” he said, “They love their mountaineers and they always pack it here and make it fun to play baseball here so the fans were a huge thing.”

Braithwaite has posted a pair of saves for the Black Bears in six appearances this season with an even 3.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in just six innings of work. The MLB Draft is less than a month away, beginning on July 17 and continuing through the 19th. The Black Bears open a series on the road at Williamsport Tuesday night.