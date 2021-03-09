Branch brothers commit to WVWC men’s soccer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The twin Branch brothers — Jonas and Isaac — of the Fairmont Senior boys soccer team have committed to the West Virginia Wesleyan men’s soccer program.

The dangerous duo will spend the next four years on the same pitch yet again.

Jonas, the first-team all state captain, scored 30 goals in addition to 32 assists this past season. Isaac, a first-team all state defender, tallied 10 goals and eight assists for the Polar Bears this past season, which ended in a second consecutive state championship.

