Branch finds the net in Polar Bears win over Bucs

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur High School hosted Fairmont Senior in an intense battle on Tuesday night.

In the first half, Fairmont Senior recorded the majority of the shots on goal but BU’s Dalton Auvil came up with some key saves for the Bucs.

This game was a defensive battle in the first half, the score remained at 0 into the second half.

In the second half, the first 30 minutes consisted of back and forth possession. Both FSHS’s Bubby Towns and BU’s Ryan Hurst recorded shots on goal among others.

With just 10 minutes left in the game, Nate Flower sent the throw-in to Jonas Branch who wove through defenders and ripped shot past the keeper. Polar Bears took the 1-0 lead.

FSHS held onto the Bucs until the very end of the game resulting in a 1-0 final score and a win for the Polar Bears in Tennerton.