Braxton County, Grafton find replacements on schedule for canceled games

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A pair of local high school football teams that were looking at potentially not playing this Friday have found games.

On Sunday, Grafton head coach Rich Bord confirmed that his team has scheduled an away game at St. Marys for Friday night. That game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

That game replaces the Bearcats’ previously scheduled contest against Lincoln, which was canceled last week due to the Cougars having a positive COVID-19 case within the program.

Grafton started the 2020 season with a win over East Fairmont last Friday.

Meanwhile, Braxton County Athletic Director, Anne Golinsky, informed 12 Sports on Monday that the Eagles will now host Liberty (Raleigh) in Sutton on Friday at 7 p.m. Braxton County was previously scheduled to travel to Tolsia.

However, Tolsia High School is located in Wayne County, which appeared in Orange on Saturday night’s WV Department of Education’s color-coded School Re-entry map.

Braxton County did not play in the first week of the regular season. Instead, the Eagles scrimmaged Lewis County.

In total, 23 high school football games that were scheduled to take place on Friday, Sept. 11 will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and where it’s put various counties on the WV Department of Education’s map.

None of the four Monongalia County football teams will play this week, as Monongalia County is the only county in the Red.

Some of the 23 aforementioned canceled games – including the two involving Braxton County and Grafton – have been rescheduled.

