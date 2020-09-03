Braxton County-Lewis County Week 1 game called off, Eagles forfeit over lack of eligible players

WESTON, W.Va. – Friday night’s scheduled Week 1 high school football game between Braxton County and Lewis County has been called off, according to an administrator and a head coach with direct knowledge of the situation.

This decision was made on the basis of Braxton County not having enough eligible players.

According to Braxton County Athletic Director Anne Golinsky, the Eagles would only have 13 players eligible for the game, and some of those thirteen players have little-to-no football experience.

According to Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar, the game will go down as a forfeit, meaning Lewis County will start the season 1-0.

However, the two teams will scrimmage one another on Friday night at Lewis County high school.

Cogar says the Minutemen band will still be in attendance, and the school is still planning on honoring its senior football players.

Braxton County is scheduled to host Tolsia High School in Week 2. Lewis County is scheduled to host Elkins that week.