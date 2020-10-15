Braxton County vs. Grafton game in limbo due to positive COVID-19 case at Braxton County High School

SUNNTON, W.Va. – There is still the chance that Friday’s scheduled game between Braxton County and visiting Grafton will be played this weekend, according to one school official.

Braxton County Schools released a statement on their Facebook page Wednesday evening that it had confirmed the diagnosis of one positive COVID-19 case, and two other probable cases, at Braxton County High School.

According to the release, “The case includes three students and no faculty or staff members. For the health and safety of all students and faculty, the school will begin distance learning on Thursday, October 15, 2020. All high school athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended immediately.”

However, according to a school official, there is still the possibility the game could be played.

Players are, reportedly, being tested for the virus with the hopes that all tests come back negative.

It is believed that an official ruling on the game will be made within the next 24 hours.

Braxton County is 4-2 this season, and is currently on a four-game winning streak. The Eagles are ranked for the first time since 2017, which is the last time the program qualified for the postseason.

Stay with 12 Sports for any updates on this story, and as we continue to cover high school athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic.