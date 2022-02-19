WESTON, W.Va. – Braxton County had 11 wrestlers finish in the top four, earning the Eagles the Region II wrestling title.
Several other schools in the region have wrestlers that are states bound. The full AA-A Region II wrestling tournament results can be found here.
Regional title winners are shown in italics.
106
- Gavin Boland- Elkins (Maj Dec 15-6)
113
- Brayden Helmick- Braxton County (Fall)
- Jared Flanigan- Lewis County
- Julion Lownsberry- Robert C. Byrd
120
- Ryan Morgan- Liberty
- Marshall Nuzum- Philip Barbour
126
- Brock Mitchell- Lewis County (Fall)
- Christian Jenkins- Robert C. Byrd
- Anthony Currence – Braxton County
132
- Riley Curran -Doddridge County
138
- Blayne Jarvis- Braxton County (Tech fall 17-2)
- Kodi Camp -Ritchie County
145
- Tristen Ginanni- Ritchie County (Fall)
- Seth Home -Grafton
152
- Trenton Bush- Lewis County (Dec 4-0)
- Raiden Childers- Liberty
- Caleb Lloyd- Doddridge County
- Logan Bennett- Braxton County
160
- Jackson Davis- Braxton County
- Javier Roserio- Elkins
- Eli Shumaker -Grafton
170
- Dylan Knight- Doddridge County
- Michael Radcliff- South Harrison
- Bryson Spell – Braxton County
182
- Bryce Leegon- Braxton County
195
- Colton Moore- Braxton County
- Nick Barrickman- Elkins
- Marcus Rucker- Lincoln
220
- Justin Bishop- Braxton County
- Justin Mace- Doddridge County
285
- Ryder McLaughlin- Braxton County
- Adam Burnside-Doddridge County
- Dameon Wolfe- Lewis County