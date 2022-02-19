WESTON, W.Va. – Braxton County had 11 wrestlers finish in the top four, earning the Eagles the Region II wrestling title.

Several other schools in the region have wrestlers that are states bound. The full AA-A Region II wrestling tournament results can be found here.

Regional title winners are shown in italics.

106

Gavin Boland- Elkins (Maj Dec 15-6)

113

Brayden Helmick- Braxton County (Fall)

Jared Flanigan- Lewis County

Julion Lownsberry- Robert C. Byrd

120

Ryan Morgan- Liberty

Marshall Nuzum- Philip Barbour

126

Brock Mitchell- Lewis County (Fall)

Christian Jenkins- Robert C. Byrd

Anthony Currence – Braxton County

132

Riley Curran -Doddridge County

138

Blayne Jarvis- Braxton County (Tech fall 17-2)

Kodi Camp -Ritchie County

145

Tristen Ginanni- Ritchie County (Fall)

Seth Home -Grafton

152

Trenton Bush- Lewis County (Dec 4-0)

Raiden Childers- Liberty

Caleb Lloyd- Doddridge County

Logan Bennett- Braxton County

160

Jackson Davis- Braxton County

Javier Roserio- Elkins

Eli Shumaker -Grafton

170

Dylan Knight- Doddridge County

Michael Radcliff- South Harrison

Bryson Spell – Braxton County

182

Bryce Leegon- Braxton County

195

Colton Moore- Braxton County

Nick Barrickman- Elkins

Marcus Rucker- Lincoln

220

Justin Bishop- Braxton County

Justin Mace- Doddridge County

285