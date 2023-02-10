MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Trinity Christian School football program is still in its early stages, having played just four seasons at the varsity level since being revived in 2019.

Following the midseason resignation of head coach Chris Simpson this past fall, the Warriors spent the last few months searching for their next leader and that decision was made official Thursday night.

After three years of teaching at Trinity, former University assistant football coach Jason White has been named the fourth head coach in the history of the Warrior program.

White spent nine years coaching football in Monongalia County between Mountaineer Middle School and University High where he assisted John Kelley with the Hawks.

White gave up coaching football when he accepted a teaching position at Trinity but is excited to get back on the gridiron in the fall.

“It’s a dream opportunity to be able to teach and coach at the same school. This is a cool environment. I love it here so I’m excited to get the opportunity to coach here,” he said.

One of the hallmarks of Trinity football has been the unique way the Warriors have had to put rosters together over the years.

As the smallest football playing school in the state of West Virginia, Trinity sees numerous athletes compete across multiple programs, an arrangement that White looks forward to working with as head coach.

“In order to grow the program, you do have to play with other sports. I’m just excited to grow those relationships. I see it as an opportunity to get closer to coach Dan Lohmann with the soccer team, as an example, and coach Barnett with the cross-country team,” he said, “It’s an opportunity for us to work together and all the programs can thrive off of it.”

White says fans can expect to see a spread offensive attack from the Warriors on the field and that he will take plenty of advice from his time under John Kelley to build the culture of his program off the field.