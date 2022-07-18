MORGANTOWN, W.Va – While it may have gotten off to a slow start, the Morgantown Post 2 American Legion baseball team has righted the ship in the month of July and a lot of that has to do with standout leadership from its veterans.

The most experienced player in that category is right fielder Zach Brennan, the lone college player who returned to Morgantown for one final shot with Post 2.

He says the opportunity to keep working on his game with the program that developed him over five years was too much to pass up.

“This is the best time of the year in the summer, man. It’s just a blessing for me to come out and play with everybody that’s been working with us throughout the winter and stuff,” he said “It’s really, I’m glad that I can be a leader and lead the younger guys in the right direction.”

After spending his freshman year on the roster with Alderson-Broaddus, Brennan entered his name into the transfer portal and will join the Potomac State baseball program, where his former Post 2 teammates Caleb Taylor and Clay Maholic competed last season.

Brennan is taking his time in Morgantown this summer to play against quality competition that will help prepare him for that move.

“Just getting as many reps as possible. This is good baseball up here in the summer, man,” he said, “I mean, there’s a lot of good teams around the area so to just to get as many at-bats as possible and just take as many reps in the outfield as I possible can.”

Post 2 hosts the American Legion Area 2 tournament which begins tomorrow at Dale Miller Field with a matchup between Elkins and Buckhannon with the Area tournament winner moving on to next week’s state tournament which will also be played in Morgantown at Mylan Park