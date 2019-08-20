Breaking News
Brett Ervin joins Patrick Beilein’s staff at Niagara

Sports

Former Robert C. Byrd basketball star Brett Ervin has accepted an assistant coaching position at Niagara University.

He’ll be heading to the Purple Eagles after a one-year return to Le Moyne University.

Ervin also re-joins his former head coach Patrick Belien, who he played under at West Virginia Wesleyan, and coached under at Le Moyne on two separate occasions.

In April 2018, Ervin was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ 2017-18 Under Armour 30-Under-30 honor roll, among the list of top coaches in the profession under 30-years-old.

Ervin began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Le Moyne in 2015. He then moved to West Liberty for the 2017-2018 season, before returning to Le Moyne last season in the same position.

