Brideport’s Nate Paulsen named State Player of the Year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A State Champion, an All-Tournament team selection, the Class Triple-A First Team All-State captain and now the State Player of the Year. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen has had a distinguished senior baseball season.

Paulsen earned all of those accolades this Spring and now ends his high school baseball campaign with the Indians as the highest ranked player in the state.

“It’s hard to believe. I’ve definitely worked hard and I think I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my team. Those guys got in the position to score runs whenever I could hit them in or just always having my back and everything I think that all helped,” Paulsen said.

The accolades came rolling in for Paulsen, and rightfully so. The senior centerfielder hit for a .505 average with six home runs, 10 doubles, three triples and 49 runs, along with 20 stolen bases.

“I think the biggest thing was just getting on base, driving some runs in and doing my job in the outfield. Whether that would be trying to throw guys out or holding runners on the bases those were definitely the bigger things,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen is definitely known as the RBI guy, though. He drove in 57 this year to lead the state in the stat.

“Over the years I think I’ve become more of a power hitter more or less so I think that’s just something that started and then especially this year, especially when the guys get on base, they just set me up to do that,” Paulsen said.

It’s safe to say Paulsen ended his high school baseball career on top. Three rings and recognized as the top player in the state.

“The biggest goal was definitely to win the state championship every year. We didn’t get to play last year, I think we would’ve won last year but going out, especially in Triple-A, and winning one this year feels really good,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen is now college bound. Where he will continue his baseball career at West Virginia State University.