Bridgeport 10U All-Stars capture Little League State Championship Title

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 10U All-Stars Little League team took down Hedgesville 10-0 in five innings to capture the Little League State Championship.

Bridgeport’s bats were hot from the jump as they took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Bridgeport extended that lead in the bottom of the second with three more runs scored.

All-Stars pitcher Dominic Julian got things done on the mound. He allowed zero runs and pitched the entire way.

The runs kept coming in this game. Bridgeport further extended its lead in the bottom of the fourth inning but what did it was the play in the bottom of the fifth.

Alex Randolph’s sacrifice fly scored Evan Root and that allowed the mercy rule to take place as Bridgeport won with a 10 run lead.

Bridgeport took after its future high school team, the Bridgeport Indians and took home the state title with a huge 10-0 win.