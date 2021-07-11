Bridgeport 10U all-stars win rain-shortened game over Hurricane

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport bats got things going, and the rain put an end to the action.

Stormy skies surround Mary Lou Retton Park in Fairmont during Sunday’s game between Hurricane and Bridgeport Little League all-star teams. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

Bridgeport Little League’s 8, 9, 10 year-old all-stars scored four runs in the first inning, and added three more in the second inning before their game against Hurricane entered its first rain delay.

Due to the rain, the two teams were barely able to complete four innings before the game was called.

Bridgeport won 9-5 to advance to the state tournament semi-finals. Bridgeport will play again on Tuesday evening.

