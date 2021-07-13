Bridgeport 10u tops Hedgesville in five innings to advance to State Little League championship

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 10U All-Stars took down Hedgesville 17-1 in five innings to advance to the Little League State Championship on Tuesday.

Bridgeport took an early lead and was on top 5-0 over Hedgesville in the top of the fourth inning. Bridgeport put two more runs on the board to lead 7-0 before a strikeout ended the frame.

But it was the top of the fifth inning where Bridgeport took a hefty lead. The All-Stars drew multiple walks which forced multiple runs to score. Bridgeport posted nine runs in the fifth inning to take a 17-0 lead.

With three outs to end the game early due to mercy rule, Hedgesville did touch home plate once, but Bridgeport shut them down after that and won 17-1, the final score.

Bridgeport moves on to the state championship game.