Bridgeport 8, 9, 10 All-Stars win big over Fairmont

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 8, 9, 10 All-Stars won big over the Fairmont All-Stars Sunday afternoon in a winners bracket game in Grafton.

Bridgeport is now in the drivers seat in District 5 after claiming a 15-4 victory.

Bridgeport started the game with a six-run top of the first, but Fairmont responded by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.

The Bridgeport team kept its foot on the gas throughout the remainder of the game, winning in four innings.

Bridgeport now has Monday off to rest up, before playing again Tuesday. A win Tuesday would send them to the state tournament, whereas a loss will have everyone meeting at Marry Lou Retton Park again on Wednesday.