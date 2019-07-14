BRIDGEPORT 9-11 all-stars come back to eliminate Boone-Northern

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Trailing by five runs entering the fifth inning, the Bridgeport coaching staff continued to remind their team to keep their heads up and hit the ball.

They did.

Bridgeport tallied three runs in the fifth to pull back to within two runs on a single and home run, and kept the momentum going in the sixth. Bridgeport tied the game, before Anderson McDougal blasted a three-run home run over the fence in left to give the boys in red their first lead since early in the game.

Bridgeport came back from being down 7-2 with eight runs in the last two innings to win 10-8 against Boone-Northern Sunday afternoon to keep their season alive at the Little League Baseball West Virginia 9-11 State Tournament.

“Guys all I can say is the kids fought the whole way through. Resilient. Played to the end. It was a lot of keeping heads up during the game, but I’m proud of each and everyone of them, they did a great job,” said manager Dan Avolio.

Bridgeport, trailing by five began their comeback in the fifth. A single was followed up by a two-run home run to center field by Harrison Hall, bringing the boys in red back to within two runs, at 7-5.

In the sixth, the Bridgeport bats stayed hot.

Back-to-back base hits tied the game at seven. Then, McDougal, with his team cheering him on from the dugout, clobbered a pitch well over the fence in left to put Bridgeport on top 10-7.

“I just stayed back, waited for it, and I knew I could do it. And I heard everyone in the dugout behind me. They said that they believed in me. I went up there, and tried my hardest. And it just happened,” McDougal said.

The Boone-Northern bats, meanwhile, fell largely silent. They were able to produce one run in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback of their own.

Bridgeport stays alive in the tournament, and will move on to play Monday at 5:15.