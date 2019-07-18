Bridgeport 9-11 all-stars’ inspiring run comes to an end

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 9-11 year-old all-stars inspiring run through the state tournament came to an end Wednesday night.

Bridgeport, playing with just nine players the whole tournament, simply ran out of pitching.

Barboursville took advantage, scoring six runs in the second inning to take a big lead early, and then regaining a big lead in the fifth inning after Bridgeport had climbed back to within four runs.

The Cinderella run came to an end, 17-7 the final, with Barboursville moving on to the championship round.

“You know, we came out in honor of our boys. Number 1 Brody, and Number 19 Daniel, and the assistant coach Sam. So it just was great to be able to put some games together like we did. Fought the whole time. And I’m just proud of all those boys for keeping their heads up the whole way through. We’ve had a great run,” manager Dan Avolio said.

Bridgeport pitched all nine players in the tournament, including having to call on Colton Reed late in the game Wednesday night in what was Reed’s first ever pitching appearance.

Reed, embodying this run Bridgeport has been on, made the best of it, picking up a couple strikeouts while not allowing the Barboursville bats to do much damage.

Much like Reed’s memory of pitching for the first time in the state tournament, this whole tournament will be an experience that this Bridgeport team never forgets.

And District 5 won’t forget them, either.