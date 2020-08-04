Bridgeport All-Stars defeat Shinnston to advance district title game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 11-12 year-old all-stars defeated Shinnston 10-0 in five innings Monday night at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex.

Bridgeport tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, three more in the third, and then won the game early with five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“My fastball, my curveball and my changeup were all working pretty well,” said Bridgeport starting pitcher Xavier Carvelli.

When asked about which pitch is his favorite, he said his curveball, “Because it always gets batters off balance.”

Carvelli continued saying, “It’s been fun, since I didn’t get to play last year. Definitely fun. Nice to finally get the hill.”

With the win, Bridgeport earned the right to host the District all-star championship game against Fairmont on Wednesday.

That game will be played at 6 p.m., with the winner earning the right to play at the state tournament, which gets started this weekend.