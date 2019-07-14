Bridgeport all-stars playing with heavy hearts

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 9-11 year-old all-star baseball team will be playing in the WV State Tournament with heavy hearts, and down two players and a coach.

Earlier this month, assistant coach Sam Aloi, and two players, his son Daniel, and Brody Brockleman, were involved in a car accident that put all three in the hospital.

Prior to Sunday’s elimination game against Boone-Norther, the two teams met on the pitcher’s mound at the Shinnston Little League field to bow their heads and say a prayer for the injured Bridgeport players and coach.

Bridgeport head coach Dan Avolio, says the team has come up with a slogan to play for during the state tournament.

“One of our slogans right now is DBS Strong. It stands for Daniel Aloi, Brody Brockleman, and Sam Aloi. And we’re rallying the guys around to play for our boys, and go out there and do the best we can to honor them, and play as well as we can for them.” Dan Avolio, Bridgeport 9-11 all-stars manager

Bridgeport has the phrase “DBS Strong” on their jerseys.

The team did receive an update on Daniel prior to their game, and the report was extremely encouraging, saying that his most recent surgery went about as well as it possibly could.

PRAYERS FOR BRIDGEPORT LL : Boone-Northern Little League coaches organized a moment of prayer prior to today’s 9-11… Posted by WBOY 12News on Sunday, July 14, 2019

Avolio wanted to make sure to thank everyone in the Bridgeport and surrounding communities, as well as all the teams in the tournament, for their prayers and support.

The team was able to FaceTime with Sam Aloi after the game.