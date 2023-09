BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – Brianna Smell converted a penalty with four minutes left to play to tie what would eventually finish as a 1-1 draw between Bridgeport and Elkins on Thursday night.

In the boys game, Elkins defended tremendously for the first 40 minutes before taking a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

Bridgeport countered with two consecutive goals to win the match, 2-1.