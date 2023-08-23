Bridgeport—The Bridgeport Indians welcomed the Morgantown Mohigans for girls soccer and after a scoreless first half, the momentum picked up in the second.

Emily Carpenter finds Emily Staples in the middle and she speeds between two defenders and taps the ball in for the first goal of the night. 1-0 Mohigans.

Fifteen minutes left in the game now, Camdyn Smith with a goal kick to Emily Carpenter who makes wide open space for herself down the left side. She uses her speed and left foot to her advantage and puts the second goal in for Morgantown.

For the final goal of the game it’s Lillian Staples through to Emily Carpenter, again using her speed, and drilling it into the right lower ninety to give the Mohigans the 3-0 victory.