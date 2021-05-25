Bridgeport avoids trouble early, and a season sweep with win over Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Junior pitcher, Ben McDougal, has shown the ability to pitch his way out of trouble, recently.

McDougal was able to do so multiple times in his last start against University, and did so once again on Tuesday against another Monongalia County team.

McDougal pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning, protecting the Indians early lead, and then he largely cruised from there.

The junior lefty struck out nine in 5.2 innings of work on the mound, helping limiting Morgantown to two runs on four hits.

Bridgeport’s lineup added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings as the Indians picked up their 23rd win on the year, with an 8-2 victory.

The Indians scored their eight runs on ten hits.

With the win, Bridgeport avoids the season sweep at the hands of the Mohigans.

Both teams came into Tuesday’s meeting as two of the best teams in the state in Triple-A.

Bridgeport, after a win over East Fairmont later in the night, is 24-3 on the year.

Morgantown, meanwhile, falls for the second straight game, but still commands an 18-4 record.