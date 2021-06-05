Bridgeport baseball wins section title over University

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport baseball program captured yet another section tournament title on Saturday.

It won’t go down as the prettiest win in Robert Shields’ illustrious coaching career, but it was a win nonetheless.

Bridgeport won 11-3 over visiting University, Saturday afternoon, to advance in the Triple-A baseball playoffs.

With the win, Bridgeport advances to play against Morgantown in the regional tournament beginning next week.

The Bridgeport baseball team has won six consecutive state titles, all coming in class Double-A. Shields and company will have to get past the Mohigans in order to go for a seventh-straight state title.