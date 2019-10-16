Bridgeport beats University in big first half

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In Girls soccer, the Bridgeport Indians hosted the University Hawks.

The Indians lead 3-0 at the half.

Bridgeport recorded nine shots on goal in the second half but University’s Rachel Works made some key saves between the pipes in order to keep the Indians lead down.

A penalty outside of the box results in a free kick. Emily Lattea takes it and strikes it right into the back of the net scoring the hawks only goal of the game

Although the Hawks held the Indians to no score, the Indians will hold the lead and win the game 3-1.