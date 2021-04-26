Bridgeport blasts Lewis County for 22 runs in shutout victory

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Robert Shields wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance in their season opener last week, a game that the Indians lost 4-1.

But the long-time Bridgeport skipper had to be please with how is team looked, Monday, in their second game of the year.

Bridgeport’s lineup batted around in the first inning, scoring ten runs in their first trip to the plate. The Indians scored no fewer than three runs in an inning the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, visiting Lewis County was kept off the scoreboard.

Shields’ hitters produced 22 runs on 14 hits, while his pitching staff limited the Minutemen to just five hits in a 22-0 mercy-rule-shortened victory in the Indians’ home opener.

Nathan Paulsen drove in six runs on the night. Frank Why and Cam Cole each produced three RBI.

Bridgeport starter, Max Harbert, registered four strikeouts in three innings of work.

