BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The Bridgeport boys soccer team put together a terrific defensive effort and got a well-timed second half goal to earn a draw with Woodrow Wilson on Saturday.

The Indians got a Herculean performance in goal from Levi Crayton who kept the Flying Eagles at bay throughout the first half and made a phenomenal save at the midpoint of the second half to maintain a scoreless tie.

Bridgeport finally broke through in the 63rd minute when Beckley was forced to see a Burhan Khosa ball out for a corner kick.

John Dumas delivered a perfect ball to the front of the goal and Jackson Cogar outjumped the goalkeeper to head it home for the lead.

A flurry of chances ensued for the opposition and Woodrow Wilson managed to equalize with a redirected cross with just under six minutes to play.

Both defenses held through the final minutes and Bridgeport walked away with a 1-1 draw.