Bridgeport boys finish runner-up at state swim meet for second straight year; RCB finishes 3rd as a team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – COVID-19 impacted the format of Tuesday’s state championship swim meet, and it also may have impacted the Bridgeport boys swim team.

Bridgeport was without a few of its key swimmers in key events due to contact tracing, which meant shuffling the lineup.

The Indians, one of the top swim programs in the state, rolled with obstacles, and swam well enough to finish as the state runner-up for the second consecutive season.

Bridgeport (165) trailed only George Washington (202) in team scoring. Robert C. Byrd (105) finished third as a team. Buckhannon-Upshur (85) placed sixth in team scoring.

The Indians were once again led by Randy Keener, who won a pair of individual state titles, and a pair of relay state titles on Tuesday.

“The relays were amazing. That was probably the most fun I’ve ever had in a relay for the medley,” said Keener. “I didn’t think we were going to get that close in the 400. I think we all swam our parts and everything. I think what I’ll take away from this is memories. This is Marcell’s (Rodriguez) last high school meet, and he’s always been that person I always looked up to on the high school team.”

University’s Frank McCutchan was the only non-Bridgeport area swimmer to take home a state title during the boys session.

McCutchan pulled away from Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennet, and the rest of the field, to win the 500 Freestyle.

“It was a personal record by two seconds. I beat my qualifying by eleven seconds,” said McCutchan. “You have a race strategy to the 500 Free, and I definitely try to focus on that back half.”

Keener took the gold in the 200 IM, and the 100 Backstroke.

Patrick Fubio and the RCB boys took silver in multiple events, including the 400 Free Relay.

Keener, McCutchan and Benner all earned spots on the all-tournament team.

The girls session of the state championship swim meet gets underway at 3 p.m. in Morgantown.

We will have highlights and reaction in the 12 SportsZone at 11 o’clock Tuesday night.