Bridgeport boys, girls sweep region III swim meet, local swimmers punch ticket to states

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport boys and girls swim teams swept the region III meet at the Bridge Sports Complex on Saturday.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener showed out yet again with two meet records broken. Keener broke the 200 IM in 1:53.73 and also in the 100 backstroke in 49.80. Not only that but Keener got the All-American time in the 100 back.

Mason Titchenal won the 100 butterfly in 56.10. Two of the Indians’ relay teams including Titchenal, Keener, Reese Allen and Andy Miller won both the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson set a new meet record in the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.43. Johnson also finished first in the 200 IM in 2:16.62.

Freshman Amelia Romano had a strong showing, winning the 200 free in 2:01.22 as well as the 100 butterfly in 1:01.50.

Kira Gazal also posted a first place race in the 100 backstroke in 1:08.06.

The Indians’ 400 freestyle relay also is states bound with a regional win in 3:51.73.

Buckhannon-Upshur had another great meet.

Preston Bennett broke two regional meet records on Saturday. Bennett set a new record in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.50 and the 500 free with a time of 4:58.48.

The Lady Bucs 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay team of Cadence Vincent, Cameron Zuliani, Alayna Whitehair and Riley Vincent won the first event of the day. They finished the race in 1:56.66.

Cadence Vincent won the 50 free with a time of 23.76.

Zuliani is a regional champ in the 100 free, finishing the race in 56.23.

Robert C. Byrd also had a strong performance in the regional meet.

RCB’s Jacob Howe stood out winning two events. Howe finished first in the 50 free and the 100 free in 49.28.

Howe also helped his 200 free relay team of Jackson Howe, Adam Fubio and Kaden Meighen to a first place finish in 1:35.65.

Elkins’ Isaac Anger set a new meet record in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.47.

The full meet results can be found here.