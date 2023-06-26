BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – The Bridgeport boys basketball program made its return to the state tournament in March and with first team all-state selection Anthony Spatafore being one of two graduating seniors, the Indians are looking to a large returning cast to step into bigger roles.

“We need other guys to step up and be more aggressive offensively. We’re going to have to play even better defensively and that’s going to be tough to do because we kind of hang our hat on that so I think it’ll be a hodgepodge of a number of guys that’ll step up,” head coach Dave Marshall said, “I believe that this group of guys, especially my seniors, really want that challenge so we’re going to see how that goes here the next couple of months.”

While Spatafore’s production is hard for one person to replace, the hope at Bridgeport is for the irreplaceable experience of playing in the state tournament to help the Indians stay at the top.

“Personally, I think that’s something that’s really valuable, having been through these things and built programs before so I think it’s really invaluable, but you can’t tell until you get in that rear view mirror and see how these guys handle it this year,” Marshall said.

Bridgeport returns four starters from last season’s team that earned the eighth seed in the Class AAAA state boys basketball tournament.