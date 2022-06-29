BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – Bridgeport boys basketball coach Dave Marshall has a project on his hands as he must replace the contributions of six seniors from last year’s team.

The Indians had something of an up and down season, finishing 11-13 while never winning or losing more than three games in a row for the length of the schedule. For now, Marshall is using this summer to find his leaders and it seems he may be well on his way to doing that.

“One point or another in the season, all six of them started so we’re losing not just starters which is obviously a big deal but leading scorers, leading rebounders,” he said, “We’re losing that leadership that’s just hard to replace and that’s really what this summer’s been about, not just today but in the practices and everything else we’ve done.”

Anthony Spatafore returns for the Indians after a strong junior season that was followed by a big spring and summer showing while Marshall cites rising juniors Zach Ayoob, Tyler Randolph and Ben Bifano as guys that have stepped their games up this summer who should be able to contribute in much larger roles than they did last season when games begin to count in the winter.