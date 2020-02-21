Bridgeport Boys take home runner-up trophy in state swim meet

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The State Swim Meet hosted at the Mylan Aquatic Center wrapped up today and there were multiple local swimmers who walked out with hardware.

It was a big day for the Bridgeport Indians as the boys team brought home a state runner-up trophy.

The Indians were just eight points away from repeating a state title, however with the disqualification in the 200 medley relay in the preliminarys, Bridgeport was set back in points.

So the Indians finished second as a whole but a few Indians walked away with the gold.

Sophomore Randy Keener took first place in the 100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley and helped the 400 Freestyle Relay team take home a state title as well.

“After yesterday, after getting our medley relay disqualified, the motto was not to give up. And that’s exactly what we did and just to show you know that we went down to the wire with them and I mean winning the last relay I think that’s the first time we have won it since like 2010 or something, so yeah that’s huge,” Keener said.

Keener was also named All-Tournament.

The Lady Bucs of Buckhannon-Upshur also had an impressive day. Cadence Vincent struck gold in three events including the 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle. Buckhannon-Upshur girls 200 Freestyle relay team led by Vincent, Alayna Whitehair, Cameron Zuliani and McKenzie Reynolds finished first place as well.

“It feels great i have my whole family up in the stands and it makes me feel great whenever I look up and see a lot of people from Buckhannon and our team everyone from premlims made it to finals and it’s great,” Vincent said.

Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs leaves the pool as a state champion in the 200 Freestyle and also helped lead her relay team to a second place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.