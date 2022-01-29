Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Elkins swimmers break Big 10 meet records

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Several meet records were broken at the Big 10 championships on Saturday.

Buckhannon-Upshur swimmers crushed a pair of records as the Bucs girls 200 medley relay team of Cadence Vincent, Cameron Zuliani, Alayna Whitehair and Riley Vincent set a new meet record in the race with a time of 1:56.01.

Then Bucs’ Preston Bennett beat his own record in the 500 freestyle, finishing the race in 4:56.50.

Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson broke the meet record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:30.60.

Indians star swimmer, Randy Keener, set a new meet record in the 100 butterfly in 52.68.

Elkins also with a swimmer to create a new record. Isaac Angus set the new record in the 50 free at 22.29.

The full Big 10 conference meet results can be found here.

