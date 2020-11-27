Bridgeport, Cabell Midland meet Sunday in matchup of explosive offenses

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Sunday’s Triple-A semi-final game between (5) Bridgeport and (1) Cabell Midland will feature two of the best offenses in the state.

Cabell Midland, which has only played five games this season, comes in undefeated, and boasts an offense that has scored 62 or more points three times. The Knights are coming off a 71-13 win over Spring Mills.

Bridgeport, meanwhile, has played eight games in 2020, and has scored 42 or more points in every game but one. And since the Indians’ loss to Spring Valley, they’ve outscored opponents 139-35.

This game will be a bit of a throw back on the offensive side, as John Cole and company run the single-win, and the Knights do most of their damage out of the triple-option.

“The fullback is a 200 pound bulldozer that will come right through you,” said Cole. “And then the quarterback is one of their best athletes, and he can run through you, or run around you. They’re really good, so they’re philosophy on offense is much like ours. They just do it a different way.”

This game will only be played on Sunday if the various COVID-19 maps allow it.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Ona.

A win, either on the field or via forfeit, for Bridgeport would send the Indians to a title game for the second year in a row.

The Super Six has been moved to Charleston’s Laidley Field.