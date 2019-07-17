Bridgeport defense saves runs at the plate, eliminates Fairmont in 9-11 State Tournament

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Bridgeport 9-11 year-old all-star team has been playing inspired baseball as of late. And it was evident from the start Tuesday, that their latest game meant a little extra.

Bridgeport put up a crooked number in the first inning, scoring six runs in their first trip to the plate.

After that, the story for Bridgeport was defense.

The outfield and infield helped cut down a pair of runs at the plate, that proved crucial in Bridgeport’s three-run win over Fairmont to stave off elimination for another night.

“We practice that a good bit, so it’s not something the kids haven’t seen. But performing in a game says it all right there. I’m proud of all these boys. I mean, from the pitching to the catching, to everybody in the field tonight, we came together and made plays,” said Bridgeport manager Dan Avolio.

The boys in red got a jump start on their 8-5 with with six runs in the bottom of the first inning – a stellar response to Fairmont’s single run in their first at bat.

Fairmont cut into the deficit with a three-run single to right by Carter McKnight, which turned into a play that he scored on with the help of a throwing error.

That was the only notable lapse, defensively, for Bridgeport, who put together a pair of relays that resulted in outs at the plate, the first resulting in an inning ending double play by getting outs at the dish and at third.

Bridgeport advances to play Barboursville at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in another win or go home scenario.