BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Stars took down the RBI Red Wings down walk-off style on Saturday afternoon in the Mid-Atlantic Regional baseball tournament.

Bridgeport was down 3-0 in the first inning, but answered with two runs of their own to cut the Red Wings lead to one.

The second inning brought no score, but after that it was a neck and neck battle between the two teams.

Bridgeport landed the one-score win 9-8 with a walk-off to win the game.