MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a highly anticipated Regional series, Bridgeport captures game one 5-1 over Morgantown.

All five of those runs came in the top of the seventh inning. Two RBI from Cam Cole and Zach Rohrig to tie the game then take a one-run lead.

Phil Reed then blasted a three-run homer to put the Indians on top 5-1.

Morgantown’s only run came in the bottom of the fourth with Caleb Cottle’s single.

Christopher Harbert earns the win on the mound for Bridgeport. He pitched six innings, allowed four hits and one run while striking out six.

Reed Bailey pitched six innings for the Mohigans and struck out nine batters.

The Indians and Mohigans meet again on Tuesday in Bridgeport for game two. Bridgeport can claim the regional title and a trip to states for the win, Morgantown will have to win and force a game three for the title.