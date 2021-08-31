Bridgeport, Fairmont Senior boys soccer play to 2-2 draw

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Early remnants of Hurricane Ida made their way into the region Friday night, which could’ve had some affect on the play on the pitch.

Fairmont Senior’s boys soccer team secured an early lead over rival Bridgeport with a penalty kick in the seventh minute by Nate Flowers.

While the rain didn’t slow down the pace of the game on Wayne Jamison Field’s turf, it was nearly a bad omen of what was to come in the second half for the Polar Bears.

Bridgeport came back to not only tie the game in the second half, but to take a 2-1 lead.

The Indians could’ve pulled out a win over the defending champs in Double-A, if not for a late Polar Bears goal to even up the score at 2 apiece.

The game finished in a 2-2 draw.

