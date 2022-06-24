BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The Bridgeport girls basketball team had to adjust to a bump up in classification with the WVSSAC’s four-class system that was implemented for high school basketball and dealt with some bumps in the road throughout last season.

With a young team stepping up to compete with some of the biggest school’s in the state, head coach Herman Pierson endured his first losing season, dating back to his years as the boys basketball coach at Trinity Christian.

Now, with his team a year older and more prepared to compete, they’re looking to impose their will on their opponents more often in the winter.

“To be able to compete, this is going to take a very tough mindset and outlook and some of them have certainly taken that on,” he said, “Some of them have played a lot in the spring and we’re getting there.”

The Indians lose just one senior from last year’s squad and leading scorer Gabby Reep returns after a big spring season during which she earned an offer from Fairmont State. Pierson says that if his team can come together and play the style they are hoping to implement, a turnaround could come a lot sooner than expected.