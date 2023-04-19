Bridgeport, W.Va.— Herman Pierson has stepped down as the girls basketball coach at Bridgeport after leading the team to a 41-43 overall record during his four years as head coach.

On Tuesday, the Harrison County Board of Education approved the schools recommendation for Chelsea Holcomb to be the new head coach. If her name sounds familiar to you, it is because she was an All-State basketball and softball player at Lincoln High School. She is also in her second season as the head coach of Bridgeport softball.