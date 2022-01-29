Bridgeport girls, Elkins boys take home Big 10 conference swim titles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Big 10 Conference swim championships wrapped up at the Bridge Sports Complex on Saturday with the Elkins boys and Bridgeport girls capturing Big 10 team titles.

The Bridgeport girls had another successful meet.

Marra Johnson broke the meet record in the 200 IM with a time of 2:20.60 and won the 100 breaststroke. Johnson also helped the Indians 400 freestyle relay team to a first place finish in 3:59.19.

Amelia Romano was also apart of that winning relay team and individually posted a first place finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:05.10.

Another record was broken by Elkins’ Isaac Anger. He set the new record in the 50 free at 22.29. Anger also posted a first place finish in the 100 backstroke.

Bridgeport’s Randy Keener set a new meet record in the 100 butterfly in 52.68. Keener also finished first in the 200 IM and helped the Indians 200 medley relay team to a first place race in 1:48.37.



Buckhannon-Upshur as a whole had an impressive meet.

The girls 200 medley relay team of Cadence Vincent, Cameron Zuliani, Alayna Whitehair and Riley Vincent set a new meet record of 1:56.01. The same squad finished firs tin the 200 freestyle relay.

Cadence Vincent crushed the 50 free in 24.15 for first place and also touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke.

Cameron Zuliani beat out her competition in a close race in the 100 free finishing in 56.40.



The Buccaneers boys were equally as impressive.

Preston Bennett broke his own record in the 500 freestyle finishing the race in 4:56.50. Bennett also finished first in the 200 free and was apart of the Bucs 200 freestyle relay team that came in first place.



Fairmont Senior had a first place finish as Alexis Ramsey earns a win in the 100 butterfly (1:03.11). Teammate Mia Abruzzino posted a win in the 500 breaststroke.



Robert C. Byrd’s Jacob Howe beat out his competition in the 100 free, finishing the race in 50.26. Howe also helped lead the RCB 400 freestyle relay team to a win.

Grafton’s Will Angus made school history as the first big 10 champion after winning the 100 backstroke in 1:01.42.

The full Big 10 conference meet results can be found here.