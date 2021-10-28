Bridgeport girls fall to Wheeling Park in AAA Region I final

WELLSBURG, W.Va. – It’s always an entertaining game when Triple-A rivals Wheeling Park and Bridgeport meet on the pitch.

Wheeling Park won the last meeting between the two 5-4 and the Patriots also got the best of the Indians in the Regional Championship.

Merritt Delk put the first score on the board as she slid a shot past the Indians’ keeper for the 1-0 lead. Maya Taggart scored seven minutes later for the 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Neither Wheeling Park or Bridgeport would score in the second half.

Bridgeport had less than a handful of chances, but anything near the goal was picked up by the Wheeling Park keeper.

The Patriots took home the Regional Championship 2-0 and will move on to the state tournament in Beckley.