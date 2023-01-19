BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – We are now less than a month away from the end of the high school basketball regular season and coaches and players are hoping to be playing their best ball in the near future.

The Bridgeport girls’ basketball team is seeing it come together at just the right time.

With a Wednesday night win over then-undefeated Lewis County, the Indians are now 11-3 and have won eight of their last nine games.

Despite the recent success, that win over the Minutemaids may be the biggest of them all, bouncing back from a tough road loss to Hurricane that snapped a seven-game winning streak to hand Lewis its first loss.

Now, Bridgeport is reenergized and has proven once again that it can overcome.

“You get that little bit of air back under your fee. You feel a little bit lighter because you get a w instead of another close loss. The game at hurricane, we could have won too but this is what basketball is supposed to be. It’s supposed to be tight. It’s supposed to be fun, up and down and back and forth,” head coach Herman Pierson said.

While everyone who follows north central West Virginia basketball knew about Gabby Reep entering the season, the Indians needed a few more players to step up and contribute.

That supporting cast has come together during this run of success, and it bodes well as the postseason grows closer every day.

“Emily Anderson’s had a couple of double-digit games. Maddy Amick has had a couple games where she’s put in five or six and had three or four assists. They’re all starting to contribute now and that’s what you’ve got to have. Now, I just need one or two of them to take another half step and become a consistent double-digit scorer for us to do what we need to do,” Pierson said.

The Bridgeport girls’ basketball team returns to action Friday night at Philip Barbour, looking to make it nine wins in its last ten tries.