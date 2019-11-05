Bridgeport girls prep for first state soccer tourney appearance since 2014

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls soccer team will make their first trip to the state soccer tournament since 2014 this weekend, when they head to Beckley.

The Lady Indians (19-1-1) are arguably the top team in the Class AA-A Girls bracket, and will face the other best team in the four-team bracket, a fellow one-loss team from Charleston Catholic.

But head coach John Reese knows his team is the squad that handed CCHS its lone, and has enough weapons to bring Bridgeport it’s first title since 2012.

“You know you can’t just key in on one person. You know, if you take Braeylnne out of the game, then you’ve got Gabby on the far side. If you worry about Maddy in the middle, then you’ve got two girls on the outside. If you’re trying to compress our forwards, we’ve got Ali, Haylee and Maddy Ware, who can hit shots from 30 yards out and put them on frame,” John Reese said.

Bridgeport faces Charleston Catholic at Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex on Friday at roughly 11:30 a.m.

The winner of that game advances to Saturday’s title game.