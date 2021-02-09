Bridgeport girls relieved to be back on the court together

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls basketball team was just a few plays here and there away from pulling off an upset over North Marion last March at the state tournament.

That was the last time the Lady Indians were on the court together in a game.

Eleven months later, Herman Pierson’s group is back together again, and excited to get to work for a season that’s now just over the horizon.

“Relief, like, being out here again. It felt so good coming on this court. I’ve been waiting so long to play, so I’m excited,” said Bridgeport senior Paige Humble.

Humble signed with Kim Stephens’ Glenville State squad in December. But her and her team feel that they have unfinished business to attend to this year, including getting back to Charleston.

“(It) definitely makes us want to work harder, to know that we can actually make it, even if people say we can’t. So that’s just getting our work to get there.”

Bridgeport was on the court, Tuesday, participating in the one-week conditioning period for high school winter sports.

The start of the regular season is less than one month away, and will begin on March 3. Official practices begin on Monday.