Bridgeport Girls, Robert C. Byrd Boys win Region III swim title, complete meet results

SALEM, W.Va. – The Region III swim meet took place on Saturday with the Robert C. Byrd boys team capturing a Regional Title and the Bridgeport girls taking one home as well.

Individually, the Buckhannon-Upshur and Bridgeport boys and girls teams had a field day, especially in the first few events of the meet.

In the girls and boys 200 Medley relay, Bridgeport and BU took first and second in both.

In the girls 200 medley relay, it was a tight race for first place in the last leg but Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson pulled away for the win and the Indians finished in 1:55.03. Buckhannon-Upshur finished in second.

And on the boys side it was a similar story, Randy Keener and the Bridgeport Indians finished in first place with a time of 1:42.94 and BU finished in second place.

All four of those relay teams qualified for the state meet as the top two teams in each relay qualify and the top three swimmers in individual events qualify.

In the girls 200 IM, Johnson took first place again with a time of 2:19.37. Keener blew away the competition in the boys 200 IM, finishing in first place with a time of 1:56.83.

Buckhannon-Upshur’s Preston Bennett finished in first place in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:52.11 capturing his second Regional title. And BU’s Cadence Vincent also had a strong showing capturing her second 50 freestyle Regional title, beating her time by nearly a second.

Elkins High School’s Rachel Shryock finished in first place winning a regional title in the girls 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.04.

As for team results, the Robert C. Byrd boys swim team earned a first place regional title while the Bridgeport boys finished as regional runners up .

The Bridgeport girls team took home a regional title while the Elkins girls team finished as runners up.

