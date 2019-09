BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport girls soccer team used a big second half to beat Robert C. Byrd on the Eagles’ home turf Tuesday night.

The game was tied 1-1 after halftime. Bridgeport rattled off four unanswered goals in the final 40 minutes of action to win, 5-1 the final.

Freshman Gabby Reep scores twice for Bridgeport in the win.