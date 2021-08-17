Bridgeport golf defeats three other teams in Fairmont; girl power on full display on the links

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Field Club was the site of Monday’s golf action between host Fairmont Senior, and visiting teams Morgantown, Bridgeport and Parkersburg.

Bridgeport (175) won the match, with Mitchell Duez and Dominick Peasak leading the way for the Indians.

Parkersburg (181) came in second and Morgantown (182) came in third, with host Fairmont Senior (190) finishing fourth.

A total of six female golfers were on the course, Monday.

Bridgeport’s Marra Johnson shot a 46 for Bridgeport, which was the third-best score by a female golfer on the day.

In fact, if you take the four best female scores of the day, it would be two-shots better than the combined score of the top male golfer from each team.

See highlights from Monday by clicking on the video above.