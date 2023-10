KEYSER, W.Va (WBOY) – Bridgeport graduate and current Potomac State infielder Cam Cole made his college commitment to Radford University on Sunday.

The sophomore was twice a first-team all-state selection in both baseball and football for the Indians, winning a state title on the diamond in 2021 and on the gridiron in 2019.

He helped lead Potomac State to a 30-18 finish last season and a spot in the NJCAA Eastern Regional.