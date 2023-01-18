BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the state, Bridgeport upended Lewis County in girls’ basketball, 50-48, to give the Minutemaids their first loss of the season.

The Indians flew out to an 8-0 lead but a late first quarter push from Lewis County put the visitors ahead by one after one quarter.

The second belonged to the Indians with Gabby Reep scoring nine points in the period to put Bridgeport in front, 28-21, at the half.

The Indians opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to 14 but a rally late in the frame brought Lewis County right back into it.

Bryn Hunt scored eight of her 11 points on three consecutive possessions to trim a 13-point deficit to five going into the fourth quarter.

A back-and-forth final quarter saw the Minutemaids climb back even at 44 with just a couple of minutes to play thanks to a bucket inside from Emma Pinkney.

A pair of free throws by Pinkney on the next possession gave Lewis County its first lead since 7:46 of the second quarter but Reep cashed at the line to tie the game on the following possession.

Tied at 46 with just over a minute to play, Reep drove into the lane but could not get her shot to fall.

Emily Anderson pulled down the offensive rebound for the Indians though and pulled it out to knock down a midrange jumper for a 48-46 lead.

On the other end, Anderson nearly put the game on ice but could not track down her deflection, allowing Ella Pinkney to find an open Payten Goodwin who scored to tie the game.

With 17 seconds left, the ball was inbounded to Reep against Lewis County’s full court press, and she took it the length of the floor, slicing into the lane and laying it in for the lead with six seconds on the clock.

The Minutemaids attempted a long pass up the floor to break the Bridgeport pressure, but Jaylin Dodd deflected it away, allowing the final seconds to tick away and give the Indians the win.

Reep led all scorers on the night with 23 points while Anderson and Dodd each contributed 11.

The Minutemaids were led by Emma Pinkney with 17 while Hunt and Ella Pinkney both scored 11.